Home » Stalin the Terrible who invented purges to tame dissent
World

Stalin the Terrible who invented purges to tame dissent

by admin
Stalin the Terrible who invented purges to tame dissent

Se Vladimir Putin it needs a model for its purges of actual or alleged accomplices of Evgeny Prigozhin in last week’s attempted coup, he doesn’t have to look far: he just needs to lean out of the window of his office in the Kremlin and look down, along the walls of the former tsarist fortress, right behind Lenin’s Mausoleum.

There he would find, among the graves of all the ex-secretaries general of the Soviet Communist Party (except the apostate reformers Khrushchev and Gorbachev), the urn which holds the body of Josif Vissarionovic Stalinthe worst tyrant in the totalitarian history of the USSR, the predecessor state of today’s Russia.

See also  FBI server was hacked: over 100,000 people have received spam, the situation continues

You may also like

Bad weather, orange alert over all of Tuscany...

The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july...

Annapurna Heralds Cycling Adventure Ghost Bike, Coming to...

The luckiest sign in the Chinese horoscope |...

Triángulo de Amor Bizarro headline the Espai Vapor...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 30 June...

The 33rd Hong Kong Book Fair kicks off...

UN assembly creates body on missing persons in...

When does the Cooperative 7 | Fun

The UN creates a body to investigate the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy