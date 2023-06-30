Stalin the Terrible who invented purges to tame dissent

Se Vladimir Putin it needs a model for its purges of actual or alleged accomplices of Evgeny Prigozhin in last week’s attempted coup, he doesn’t have to look far: he just needs to lean out of the window of his office in the Kremlin and look down, along the walls of the former tsarist fortress, right behind Lenin’s Mausoleum.

There he would find, among the graves of all the ex-secretaries general of the Soviet Communist Party (except the apostate reformers Khrushchev and Gorbachev), the urn which holds the body of Josif Vissarionovic Stalinthe worst tyrant in the totalitarian history of the USSR, the predecessor state of today’s Russia.

