Fanatec GTWC, Valentino Rossi out of the SuperPole at Spa

The first day of the most important weekend of the season has ended. The 24 hours of Spa is ready to amaze with its 75th edition. 70 cars for 251 drivers ready to challenge each other within the 7’004 meters of the Belgian circuit. The university of motoring is a source of pride and maximum performance for every single man within every team, because winning in the biggest GT event in the world crosses every milestone within the season. The qualifications have already made it clear how realistically the event alive with unknowns and imponderable factorswith the rain starting to wet the Belgian asphalt from Q2, effectively shuffling the cards for access to the SuperPole tomorrow, reserved for the top 20 in qualifying. In fact, the crews of 4 pilots who were able to take advantage of it benefited the first session in dry track conditionseffectively earning an enormous amount in terms of average times.

Vale Rossi out of the SuperPole by 37 thousandths

Q4 bittersweet per Valentino Rossi who at his debut under the rain amazed with his excellent performance which, however, was interrupted in the final by a red flag which forced number 46 to an exclusion from the SuperPole for only 37 thousandths in the combined. Excellent exclusion also for last year’s “Queen of Spa”, the Mercedes-AMG #88 of Akkodis ASP Team, with Marciello finishing in 23rd combined position. Fantastic Mattia Drudi with his #40 Tresor Orange 1 Audi R8 snatching access to tomorrow’s superpole.

Inside also the Ferrari #51 with Rovera – Shwartzman – Nielsen, in the wake of the good performance of AF Corse in the 24h of Le Mans, as well as Marco Mapelli with the Lamborghini #6 of the K-Pax. The magic of the Iron Dames in Belgium continues which sees the pink crew enter Superpole after last year’s victory. The Lamborghini #63 Iron Lynx driven by Caldarelli and Bortolotti was unlucky forced to a 62nd position due to a contact that forced the car from Sant’Agata Bolognese to miss Q3 due to a failure of the power steering. Also the young “Bad Boys” Patrese – Delli Guantes – Aka are in trouble with the Audi R8 #99 of Tresor Attempto only 49/ma. Tomorrow at 3.30 pm the start of the Superpole to discover the Poleman of the 75th edition of the 24 hours of Spa