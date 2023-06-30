Quibdó: Claret school students announce strike due to lack of classrooms and bathrooms

12
The students of the IE Antonio María Claret de Quibdó, grouped in the Claretian Youth Federation, issued a bulletin announcing that next Tuesday, July 4, they will begin an indefinite strike due to lack of classrooms and bathrooms.
They denounce non-compliance by the municipal administration of Quibdó in the construction of 20 classrooms, computer rooms, music and environment, sewerage repair and expansion of the dining room.
See also Who should get the "fourth shot" vaccine? How to fight? ——Experts from the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council Answer Hot Issues on Epidemic Prevention- China Daily