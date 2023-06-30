Home » Quibdó: Claret school students announce strike due to lack of classrooms and bathrooms
The students of the IE Antonio María Claret de Quibdó, grouped in the Claretian Youth Federation, issued a bulletin announcing that next Tuesday, July 4, they will begin an indefinite strike due to lack of classrooms and bathrooms.

They denounce non-compliance by the municipal administration of Quibdó in the construction of 20 classrooms, computer rooms, music and environment, sewerage repair and expansion of the dining room.

