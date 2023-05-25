Stanija Dobrojević on children and family | Entertainment

Stanija Dobrojević spoke about her love crashes and admitted that she was scared when there was talk of children.

Source: Instagram/stanijadobrojevic

The most famous starlet in the region recently moved into her new penthouse in Ruma, and then she admitted that she tried to master it herself, and that she didn’t succeed and revealed what is important to her in a man – “For me, it is important for a man to have a solid tool, it is a reflection of masculinity! I love when my partner takes care of himself, it is important to me that he is strong and strong! This is especially important for me, who is so small and fragile… I don’t know how to do men’s jobs and I don’t want to learn them! Our stronger halves are there to do that part of the job, not us women.”

Now Stanija talked about her love crashes and admitted that she suffered after long relationships – “I thought he was dying of love. When I broke up with my first relationship, I suffered a lot for the first six months, I would come home, look at the ceiling and dream of reconciling. There was really love in my life, I had long relationships and I suffered every time. In order to love again, you have to let go, there’s no calculating,” she said.

She said that she still hasn’t found the love of her life with whom she would settle down, as well as that all emotional relationships ended badly: “It didn’t happen that I decided to have a family and everyone is already asking when I will, they say I will be late. I will adopt a child if necessary, if I am late, but I want to be an example that youth can be prolonged. There are people who live differently, but love is the same and breakups and partings are painful. I have nothing against people who finish college and get married, only I’m different,” Dobrojević explained to “Grandonline” and added:

“Until I was thirty, I didn’t want to think about marriage and children, I looked at it as if it was the end of my life, that I can’t achieve everything I wanted. When I first felt that I had settled down, some other things were not working, I was more dominant and financially powerful and I dragged on the whole story and I was scared for my life when they talked about children and I said yeso”.

