Stanija is looking for a guy | Entertainment

Stanija Dobrojević posted an interesting post on Instagram and announced that she was looking for a boyfriend.

Stanija Dobrojević, the starlet who started her reality career more than 10 years ago in the reality show Survivor, recently celebrated her 38th birthday, and she treated herself to a new car with an expensive “bear”. The starlet’s love life is always a topic of discussion, and since she broke up with Marko Marković, there has been speculation as to whether she is single or has a partner.

Just when she arranged the luxury penthouse in Ruma that she was supposed to move into with Marko, Stanija announced that they had broken up, and then revealed that she had planned a baby as well as why he disappointed her. Her emotional status is currently unknown, and the starlet announced from China, where she is currently enjoying herself, and raised the dust with a message from her trip.

Every day, Stanija uploads photos from shopping, restaurants and city tours, and in all of this she clearly lacks a man – “I’m looking for a billionaire boyfriend! Urgent”, wrote Stanija on her Instagram story, revealed what her condition was, but also showed her butt in tight pants !



During her winter vacation, the starlet showed off her sculpted body on several occasions, and in addition to hard training and a balanced diet, her appearance is definitely due to genetics. Her mother Slavica has become a real sensation since she opened an account on Instagram, see who Stanija inherited her beauty from:

