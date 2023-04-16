Predappio relives the anti-fascist bocce match of 100 years ago – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

A contest fought point by point, but above all a meeting of citizens in the name of festive anti-fascism, just a few days from the 78th anniversary of the Liberation. The game of bowls played in Fiumana, a hamlet of Predappio (Forlì-Cesena) by mayors and administrators recalled the mocking spirit with which, on 15 April a century ago, the administrators of the then Bidentine municipality mocked the pomposity of the regime . Mussolini was visiting the area and the then mayor of Fiumana Giuseppe Valpiani locked the doors of the town hall on the former master neighbor, who had become dictator: “We can’t shake hands with Benito, we have to play bowls”.

Result: immediate commissioning and incorporation in nearby Predappio, the birthplace of the Duce.

Today the mayors Roberto Canali (Predappio), Roberto Cavallucci (Meldola), Daniele Valbonesi (Santa Sofia), Milena Garavini (Forlimpopoli), Gessica Allegni (Bertinoro), presented themselves on the playing field, together with the president of the municipal council of Forlì Alessandra Ascari Raccagni and the municipal councilor of Modena Ilaria Franchini representing the respective administrations. Also in the race was Ivo Marcelli, former mayor of Predappio and true Fiumanese, while cheering on the sidelines, together with many towns and citizens, were the delegates of the organizations that promoted the initiative: Legacoop, Pietre Rsistenti, Arci , Anpi, CGIL, the Italian Mazzinian Association (AMI) and Fiap.

At the end, the inauguration of the mural created for the occasion by the Ferrara illustrator Gilda Cesari which recalls the sacrifice of the men and women of the Resistance. (HANDLE).