Home World star fighter 09 kup rs vinko marinović | Sport
World

star fighter 09 kup rs vinko marinović | Sport

by admin
star fighter 09 kup rs vinko marinović | Sport

The red and blue team played a weak game in the first semi-final match of the Republika Srpska Cup.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

The team from the ethno-village of Stanišići gained an advantage at the Banja Luka City Stadium with a goal by Nemanja Kojić in the 48th minute, but the red and blue team overturned the result through Enver Kulašin (75th) and Benjamin Tatar (sixth minute of stoppage time) and gained a minimal advantage before the rematch which is scheduled for May 3.

We were behind 1:0, we didn’t play the game well, but in the end we managed to get a goal advantage before the second game. We have a result, but in the second leg we have to play much better than we did today. I think we played badly, we gave Zvijezda a lot of chances to score, but in the end we got the win, which gives us the possibility to qualify for the final in the second game“, Vinko Marinović is aware of the weak party of his chosen ones.

The next competitive duties await the Borca players on Saturday, April 15, from 6:30 p.m., when they will host Široki Brijeg in the derby of the 26th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH.

See also  UK expert: Fed's aggressive rate hikes lead to investment flow from Europe to the US

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Milica Milša and Žarko Jokanović revealed how they...

Qatargate, Eva Kaili released from prison after more...

«So I multiplied the pizza and the gnocchi»

King Charles III enraged: “For the coronation everything...

The U.S.-Philippines “2+2” dialogue and large-scale joint military...

Missile from North Korea to the Sea of...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 13 April...

How much electricity does the freezer consume |...

Japan’s population has decreased for 12 consecutive years...

Vladimir Krnač’s reaction to the Weakest Link quiz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy