Stefan Ristovski, captain of North Macedonia, retired from the national team Sports

Stefan Ristovski, captain of North Macedonia, retired from the national team

Stefan Ristovski, captain of North Macedonia, retired from the national team

Stefan Ristovski, captain of North Macedonia, withdrew from the national team due to bad relations with coach Milevski.

Source: Profimedia

Scandal in the North Macedonian national team. National team captain Stefan Ristovski made the decision to retire due to bad relations with coach Blagoj Milevski. He took to social media and put an end to playing for the team, at least as far as the current situation is concerned. Macedonians have been looking for a coach for some time, Miodrag Grof Božović and Vladan Milojević are mentioned as possible options.

While waiting for a change on the bench, Stefan has no intention of playing for the national team. “I want to inform the entire Macedonian public and the media that I have decided to retire from the national team for the sake of the national team“, Ristovski wrote at the beginning of the announcement.

Then he explained everything. “I will be honest and brief. As a professional soccer player, you don’t just run on the green grass after the ball. Success comes with a plan, vision, idea, cohesion and respect for everyone, that’s the only way you can be successful. I always played for the national team and fought with all my heart. I love our locker room both on and off the field. Despite all my efforts, I see that things in the national team are going in the wrong direction, which is also evident in the results.”

He then turned to the selector. “The relationship between Blagoj Milevski and I is not the best, we talked privately, as the captain I told him everything that was happening around the national team. I wish everyone the best and much success in the coming period. Thank you to the fans and the Macedonian public who supported us when we defended our colors our country,” concluded Ristovski.

