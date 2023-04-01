Donald Trump “it is no longer untouchable”. Stormy Daniels, the porn actress paid for her silence on a relationship with the billionaire before his election, thus comments in an interview with the Times on the indictment by the Manhattan grand jury. The woman, she has told her life in a book, fears that there may be violent reactions after the indictment of the former tenant of the White House, adding with a joke not to be afraid of the former president, because “I saw him naked. I don’t see how he can be scarier with clothes on“. The accusations against the tyccon, who still aspires to be president, concern payments, we are talking about 130 thousand dollars, which Trump would have paid to the porn star to keep their relationship hidden in 2006, who was then recently married to Melania and was recently became Barron’s father. Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory Clifford, expressed satisfaction with the indictment because “even a person of power is not exempt from the law”, stating however that there will be dangerous reactions. “He HAS already gotten away with instigating a riot and causing death and destruction. Whatever the outcome, it will cause violence and there will be injury and death“, Daniels said, adding that she is ready to testify against the former president, should she be summoned.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s transfer from Mar-a-Lago to New York is being prepared and then to the Manhattan court where he will hand himself over to the judicial authorities. There will be several dozen agents, according to Secret Service sources, to work on that occasion. A mission never before faced: to accompany a former president to be arrested. With Trump’s trip to New York scheduled for Monday, the day before the hearing set for Tuesday, a team from the Secret Service’s New York office yesterday already conducted a inspection of the courthouse in Manhattan, to verify the safest access and exit routes from the building.The director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, also yesterday illustrated to her team the plan aimed at taking all “necessary measures” to protect Trump from any possible danger, placing agents in a bubble around him to prevent anyone from approaching him. But she also wanted to underline that no favorable treatment was requested with respect to the standard procedures for handing over an accused person to the authorities. Not even the closure of the courthouse to the public would have been required.

Secret Service agents will be responsible for keeping Trump safe as he enters and exits the building. While for his internal movements, in addition to his bodyguards, there will be the court security service to accompany him in the various phases, which include the mug shots and fingerprinting, before entering the courtroom, at 2.15 pm local time, 8.15 pm in Italy, where Judge Juan Merchan will notify him of the charges. To which he will plead not guilty, as anticipated by his lawyers. To guarantee security outside the courthouse and along the route that Trump’s procession will have to cover, there will be a massive New York police device that will ensure the closure of several roads in the area. The department has already given instructions to the agents who usually operate in plain clothes to wear the uniform that day to better control any protests. Also on alert Capitol Police in fears that protests could also occur in front of the Capitol, the scene of the dramatic assault by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. “Even if law enforcement agencies are not finding any specific, credible threats against Capitol Hill, they are possible protest rallies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump has raised over $ 4 million for the 2024 election campaign by accusing. The former president’s staff points out that “more than 25% of the funds come from new donors.” Again the prosecutor was accused of “blatant interference against the main Republican presidential candidate”.