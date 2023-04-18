Home » Strong turbulence on an Angola-Portugal flight, the images of the disorder on board after the jolts – Corriere TV
The images of the corridor full of overturned trays and the ceiling smeared with drinks

Digital creator Diana Assi was recording some stories when there was massive turbulence. It was time for lunch. The last shared image is the red wine that comes out and “flies” out of the glass. Then the story resumes when calm has returned. But you can sense the force of the turbulence: the corridor is full of overturned trays and containers of food. The ceiling of the aircraft soiled by splashes of drinks.

