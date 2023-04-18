Home » Russell Westbrook, diverbio con un tifoso: Watch your mouth motherf**ker
Sports

Russell Westbrook, diverbio con un tifoso: Watch your mouth motherf**ker

by admin
Russell Westbrook, diverbio con un tifoso: Watch your mouth motherf**ker

The NBA is investigating an altercation between Clippers star Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan during halftime of Sunday’s game, a league source confirmed to The Athletic. Here’s what happened.

  • A video surfaced on social media Sunday evening showing Westbrook in a verbal argument with a fan in the club area of ​​Phoenix’s Footprint Center, used by some players and coaches as a transition from the locker room to the field.
  • In the video, Westbrook and a Suns-wearing fan exchange words in the clubroom, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, motherf—er” as a person who appears to be a security guard steps between them. Westbrook repeats “watch how you talk” to the fan before heading to the field.
  • On Monday, coach Tyronn Lue said that after the Westbrook incident, players will no longer use the Footprint Center shortcut.

See also  Michieletto's Italy triumphs Slovenia ko and European title

You may also like

La Liga, Matchday 29: Real’s successful dress rehearsal...

FAI Days, “Riviera delle Palme” and “Ballarin” places...

Four role models for Bayern ahead of City...

TCL bets on sports sponsorships – Sport Marketing...

ATP tournament in Munich: Oscar Otte wins against...

the experience of seeing him live — Sportellate.it

Champions League: FC Bayern before the second leg:...

Mistakes not to be made with running shoes

Women’s Soccer World Cup: German TV stations do...

Premier League: Liverpool sweep Leeds United

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy