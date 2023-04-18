Russell Westbrook, diverbio con un tifoso: Watch your mouth motherf**ker

8
The NBA is investigating an altercation between Clippers star Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan during halftime of Sunday’s game, a league source confirmed to The Athletic. Here’s what happened.
“Watch your mouth motherf**ker!”
Russell Westbrook to a fan during halftime of Suns-Clippers 😳
(via @BCH66223)pic.twitter.com/u3YDNEN513
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023
- A video surfaced on social media Sunday evening showing Westbrook in a verbal argument with a fan in the club area of Phoenix’s Footprint Center, used by some players and coaches as a transition from the locker room to the field.
- In the video, Westbrook and a Suns-wearing fan exchange words in the clubroom, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, motherf—er” as a person who appears to be a security guard steps between them. Westbrook repeats “watch how you talk” to the fan before heading to the field.
- On Monday, coach Tyronn Lue said that after the Westbrook incident, players will no longer use the Footprint Center shortcut.