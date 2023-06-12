Sturgeon released, Scottish first minister: “I’m innocent”

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge after being arrested today in connection with an investigation into SNP finances. The British media report it. Sturgeon was arrested and questioned as a suspect. After her release, she tweeted: “I’m innocent.”

Nicola Sturgeon was released without charge after around 6 hours under arrest, during which she was questioned by police as part of an investigation into funds from the ruling pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP).

“Finding myself in the situation I found myself in today, when I am certain that I have not committed any crime, is a shock and a deep anguish. I know this ongoing investigation is difficult for people and I am grateful that many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm the SNP or the country. Innocence is not just a presumption to which I am entitled by law. I know beyond any doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing,” he wrote in his message on social media.

The former Scottish premier thanked people for the messages of support and his family for the “strength needed at this time”.

“While I will take a day or two to process this latest development, I intend to return to Parliament soon where I will continue to represent my Glasgow Southside constituents to the best of my ability,” concluded Sturgeon.

The focus of the police investigation is in particular on how 600,000 pounds were spent on the Scottish independence campaign. Sturgeon is the third person arrested as part of Operation Branchform: before her two other former SNP officials were arrested and interrogated – namely treasurer Colin Beattie and Peter Murrell, party administrator and Sturgeon’s husband – but both were later released and neither was formally charged.

In connection with Murrell’s arrest in April, which resulted in his release without charge after about 12 hours of questioning, police searched the couple’s home in Glasgow.