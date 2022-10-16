Sumisai: I am very grateful to China for helping us build the railway. The China-Laos railway is of great significance to speeding up the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor | Foreigners tell stories, overseas employees see China (40)Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Name: Sumisai

Nationality: Laos

Occupation: Foreign language translator of China Railway Second Bureau Lao Branch

On December 3, 2021, the China-Laos Railway was officially opened to traffic. From Kunming, China, to Vientiane, Laos, the mountains will no longer be high and the road will no longer be long. The China-Laos Railway is a landmark project of high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Sumisai, a 24-year-old Laotian, works in the Laos branch of the China Railway Second Bureau. He is a foreign language translator. This young generation of Z is closely linked to the China-Laos railway in work and life.

I was very impressed with the high-speed rail when I was studying in China

Su Misai graduated from Yunnan University of Finance and Economics. When studying in China, he not only likes to learn Chinese, but also likes to travel around. He has been to Dali and Lijiang in Yunnan. What impressed him is not only the beautiful scenery, but also the enthusiastic Chinese people. Many friends also learn more about China and Chinese culture through them.” It was also during the study period that Sumisai came into contact with China‘s high-speed rail for the first time. “It is fast and comfortable, which left a very deep impression on me.”

By chance, Sumisai saw the recruitment information of the Laos branch of the China Railway Second Bureau on the recruitment platform and applied to become an intern. The young man is cheerful and optimistic, diligent and eager to learn, pursues freshness, and can bear hardships and stand hard work. His colleagues have very good comments on him.

Because he has been in contact with high-speed railways in China, and has studied Chinese, he works in the Laos branch of the China Railway Second Bureau, and Sumisai is very handy. In June of this year, he ended his internship and officially became a member of the company, which made him and his parents very happy, “I am very satisfied with this job, and the conditions provided by the company are also very good. I remember that when I graduated from college, my parents and I were very happy. They said that the company wanted to change me to a regular position, and after they heard it, they supported me to work in the China Railway Second Bureau, and they were proud of me.”

The China-Laos Railway has strengthened various exchanges between the two countries

Working in a Chinese company, the diligence, tolerance, generosity and kindness of Chinese colleagues left a deep impression on Sumisai, “I think Chinese people have a very good way of thinking and obey the rules in life and work. Just like an old Chinese saying ‘no rules make a circle’.” Every colleague of the company fully respects Laos, respects local customs and habits, and often helps Lao people while building railways, all of which make Sumi Sai was very moved, “They went to help the poor, help them level the land, build roads and bridges, build dams for emergency rescue, and Chinese companies have been recognized locally through these kind deeds.”

Sumisai said sincerely: “We are very grateful to China for helping us build railways. Laos used to have no railways, but now we have the exact same railways as China‘s; before, it was difficult for us to travel and it took a lot of time, but now we take bullet trains It’s very convenient. Everyone likes to take the bullet train, and the bullet train station has almost become a check-in point for internet celebrities.”

In Sumisai’s view, the China-Laos railway has promoted the development and urbanization of tourism, agriculture and other resources along the railway, and has intensified economic, social and cultural cooperation and exchanges between China and Laos. The old community with a shared future is of great significance.

The Laos branch of China Railway Second Bureau is like a big family. The employees eat moon cakes together during the Mid-Autumn Festival and make dumplings together during the Spring Festival, which is very warm. As a young man, Sumisai likes electronic products such as mobile phones made in China. “China‘s technology is becoming more and more advanced, and it is also synonymous with high cost performance.”

“More and more Chinese people come to Laos to work and live, and more and more Laotians are also learning Chinese. China and Laos are very good friends. I believe that Chinese enterprises will develop more and more in Laos. All right,” said Sumisai.

