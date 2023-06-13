Home » Sunak, a series of vicious incidents in Nottingham, England: shocking-Chinanews.com
World

Sunak, a series of vicious incidents in Nottingham, England: shocking-Chinanews.com

by admin



China News Agency, London, June 13th. On June 13th local time, a series of vicious incidents occurred in Nottingham, England, resulting in three deaths and three injuries. British Prime Minister Sunak called the incident “shocking” and will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation.

Two people were found dead on Ilkeston Road, west of Nottingham city centre, in the early hours of the same day. In another incident, a van tried to run over three people in the city center and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The body of another man was found on Magdala Road, Nottingham.

The British police stated that they are investigating whether these incidents are related and have arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of being involved in the incident. The police are urgently investigating the background of the man and trying to find the phone or computer he used to check the contents.

As of now, these three incidents have not been characterized as terrorist incidents, but counter-terrorism police are assisting in the investigation, and detectives are stepping up their efforts to crack the case. Police said the case is still in the early stages of investigation and they hope the public will be patient. Due to the investigation of the case, some roads in Nottingham will remain closed.

In order to facilitate the detection of the case, the local police set up a dedicated telephone line, appealing to more witnesses and those who know the situation to provide more clues.

See also  The 47th Japan Hochi Film Awards "A Certain Man" won the best film Fukuyama Masaharu Kasumi Arimura won the best actor and actress_Time Machine_Animation_The Lone Ranger

After the incident, British Prime Minister Sunak said on social media: “I will continue to follow up the latest developments in the case and give the police time to carry out their work. My heart is with the families of the victims.” (End)


You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy