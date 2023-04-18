Home » Superbonus, credits spread over ten years from May
Superbonus, credits spread over ten years from May

From 2 May, building companies, banks or other transferees holding credit from Superbonus, sismabonus and architectural barriers bonuses will be able to spread over 10 years the credits not yet used for which the first option was communicated by 31 March. To do this, just use a new feature available from next month in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website. This was communicated by the Agency itself on the basis of the provision signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini, in implementation of the latest provisions of the law on building bonus credits.

