Survival, narrative adventure announced by Saber Interactive

During tonight’s TGA, Saber Interactive announced the development of Jurassic Park: Survivalaction-adventure single player set in Universal’s famous cinematic universe, after the events of the first Jurassic Park film from 1993.

Here are the official details, followed by the announcement trailer and a set of images.

In Jurassic Park: Survival players will return to a completely recreated Isla Nublar full of living dinosaurs, becoming part of a All-new story set the day after the events of the beloved 1993 film Jurassic Parkdi Universal Pictures e Amblin Entertainment.

welcome to Jurassic Park: Survival. Players will take on the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who failed to evacuate Isla Nublar, in an original adventure made for fans of the Jurassic Park series and those who love narrative games. They will have to survive an intense mix of first-person action and stealth in thrilling dinosaur encounters, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision. Players will immerse themselves in a lush world full of wonder, mystery and danger as two species separated by 65 million years come face to face in an all-new adventure.

Characteristics:

Explore Isla Nublar – Players will adventure across a fully realized Isla Nublar, filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes to life like never before.

Avoid Prehistoric Predators – Players will have to outwit, escape and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They will use their wits through distraction and stealth to overcome intense and unforgettable encounters on a journey that will take them past some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

Surviving the island – Players will have to explore the park and face its dangers. They will use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to resist the numerous threats lurking on Isla Nublar.