STOCKHOLM. Agreement between the three Swedish right-wing parties to form a new government, with the support of the far right of the Swedish Democrats (Sd). This was announced by Prime Minister Designate Ulf Kristersson.

“The moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals will form a government and collaborate with the Swedish Democrats in parliament,” said the leader of the Party of Moderates at a press conference, who will be voted premier in Parliament on Monday.