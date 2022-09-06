In the last few there were congratulations for the new British prime minister, Liz Truss, who after winning the conservative elections was officially nominated today by Queen Elizabeth II. The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, also wanted to congratulate Truss. A tweet from the premier’s press office which turned out to be a boomerang, becoming viral on social media. In fact, the account tagged by the official profile of the Swedish premier was not that of the new leader of the British Conservatives, but that of an almost namesake: Liz Trussel.

The names of the two accounts are actually very similar. The British premier appears as @Trussliz, while the account of the person tagged by mistake is @Liztruss. Finding herself by mistake on a one-page post from a government official, Trussel acted as if nothing had happened by commenting, “I can’t wait to visit you, make the meatballs.” A reference to the typical Swedish dish that she is obviously fond of.

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson congratulated the wrong account when she actually wanted to congratulate Liz Truss for becoming the UK’s new PM pic.twitter.com/mzH7XWBcAx — Crazy Moments in Swedish Politics (@SvPolMoment) September 5, 2022

On social media, the exchange was taken up by many users and satirical pages, such as Crazy Moments in Swedish Politics, or crazy moments in Swedish politics. A page that is also replicated in other countries such as ours, posting the highest moments, or the lowest depending on how you see it, successes in Italian politics. Once the users saw the error, they joked about it: «Magdalena Andersson nothing prevents you from really inviting Liz Trussel. She seemed so passionate about those meatballs “