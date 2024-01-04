Sweden in the grip of the cold, hundreds of cars blocked by snow – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Hundreds of cars remained stranded for hours in southern Sweden due to a snowstorm that hit the country, already gripped by the cold. Overnight the temperature in Kvikkjokk in Lapland dropped to minus 43.6.

In the images the situation in the county of Scania. The Swedish Armed Forces were sent to the scene to help motorists and deliver food and water. Thousands of people were left without electricity. Ice and snow have disrupted transport across the Nordic region: traffic in chaos following the closure of sections of motorways and main roads. (LaPresse)

January 4, 2024 – Updated January 4, 2024, 5:19 pm

