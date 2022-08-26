Home World Synthetic mouse embryos: Cambridge scientists succeed in stem cell experiment with brains and heartbeats – BBC News
Synthetic mouse embryos: Cambridge scientists succeed in stem cell experiment with brains and heartbeats

Synthetic mouse embryos: Cambridge scientists succeed in stem cell experiment with brains and heartbeats
  Philippa Roxby
  BBC health correspondent

image source,Amadei and Handford

image caption,

The synthetic embryos showed comparable brain and heart formation, the researchers said.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have created a batch of synthetic mouse embryos in the lab, a process that does not involve eggs or sperm. Synthetic embryos have brains and beating hearts.

The mouse embryos, grown from stem cells, survived for only eight days, but the team said this could help improve understanding of the earliest stages of organ formation, and why some embryos abort.

Other scientists have reservations about the approach. They point out that while the technology appears mature, there are still many hurdles to overcome.

