Taiwan Strait crisis: The lightness of trade sanctions cannot hide the big changes in cross-strait trade

Taiwan Strait crisis: The lightness of trade sanctions cannot hide the big changes in cross-strait trade

image source,Getty Images

On August 2, the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan caused a fierce reaction from the Chinese mainland. In addition to the “encirclement military exercise”, a series of economic sanctions against Taiwan were also implemented.

Specifically, it includes suspending the export of natural sand to Taiwan; suspending the import of grapefruit, lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits from Taiwan; suspending the import of chilled hairtail, frozen horse mackerel and other products; suspending the import of 2,066 products by more than 100 food companies , including health products, tea, biscuits, etc.

What impact will the above measures have on Taiwan’s economy? As the situation in the Taiwan Strait continues to be tense, will cross-strait economic and trade exchanges be implicated and evolve into an “asymmetric” trade war?

More importantly, since 2008, mainland China has integrated Taiwan into the supply chain of China‘s economic development through free trade agreements, with a view to “promoting reunification through business“. Has this strategy changed completely after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan?

