Maja Marinković and Zvezdan Slavnić have been very close in recent days, they haven’t been separated for a while, and here’s what her father Taki thinks about the “son-in-law”.

The relationship between Maja Marinković and Zvezdan Slavnić, who is currently without his wife Ana and without his girlfriend Anđela Đuričić, is a new topic in the Cooperative these days, and the two of them maintain the position that they are just friends and that there is no chance for a love relationshipbecause there is no room for such emotions nor will there be, as both claim.

Zvezdan denied a lot of things, including the fact that he would remain faithful to Ani until the end of the reality show, which he said at the very beginning of Zadruga, and then he publicly cheated with Anjela and finally left her, so no one would be surprised if it happened overnight something with Maya. Her father also commented on this potential relationship Taki Marinković, who would not really like Zvezdan to be his son-in-lawprimarily because of his and her temperament.

“They would destroy the Cooperative, no way! As a friend, he can, but not as a boyfriend. Zvezdan is jealous, he wouldn’t allow Maja to wear what she wears. I don’t have 20,000 euros to buy a new wardrobe, I don’t have money to throw away. They know how Maja behaves in the Cooperative, I can’t experience new stresses!” said Taki.

Then he repeated once again that he would most like to see Maja and Zvezdan in a friendly relationship, as they have been until now, and in addition, he would also like his daughter to be alone until the end of the Cooperative, because he thinks she is best when she does not have a boyfriend in the reality show.

