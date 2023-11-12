Taliban’s Ban on Poppy Cultivation Leads to a 95% Drop in Afghanistan’s Opium Supply

Afghanistan’s opium supply has seen a dramatic decline of 95% following the Taliban’s ban on poppy cultivation. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released a report highlighting the sharp decrease in opium production in the country since the ban was implemented in April 2022.

The report indicated that the area under poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has fallen by an estimated 95%, plummeting from 233,000 hectares at the end of 2022 to 10,800 hectares in 2023. Opium production also dropped from 6,200 tons to 333 tons in 2023, with farmers experiencing a 92% decrease in income, from $1.36 billion to $110 million.

This drastic reduction follows the Taliban’s promise to eradicate the country’s drug industry. Afghanistan was previously the world‘s largest opium producer and a major source of heroin to Europe and Asia. However, the ban on poppy cultivation has led to a significant downturn in opium production, with the 2023 harvest equivalent to 24-38 tons of exportable heroin, down from 350-580 tons in 2022.

The Taliban’s crackdown on the opium poppy industry has raised concerns about the potential humanitarian consequences for vulnerable rural communities. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warned of the negative impact on the livelihoods of many Afghans, particularly as international aid to the country has decreased since the Taliban regained power in 2021.

Ghada Waly, head of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to mitigate the impact of lost income and save lives in Afghanistan. She also called for significant investment in sustainable livelihoods to help Afghans transition away from opium production.

Afghanistan is currently facing a serious humanitarian crisis exacerbated by decades of war, natural disasters, and the influx of returning refugees. The country’s economy has been further strained by the reduction in international aid and the Taliban’s restrictions on the rights of women and girls, as well as other basic human rights.

The sharp decline in opium production in Afghanistan marks a significant shift in the country’s drug industry. However, the long-term impact on Afghan communities and the economy remains uncertain as they navigate the challenges posed by the ban on poppy cultivation.

