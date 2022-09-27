LIVERPOOL – It took twenty years to organize Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Now the Duke of Norfolkthat is Edward Fitzalan-Howardwants his driver’s license back after Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in London yesterday banned him from driving for six months.

This is because the 65-year-old most powerful and influential Duke in the Kingdom was caught in his BMW last April by the police of Battersea, London, while driving by with the red and talking on his cell phone with his wife.