Talk on cell phone while driving, license off the Duke of Norfolk. "Give it back to me, I have to organize the coronation of King Charles III", but they don't satisfy him

Talk on cell phone while driving, license off the Duke of Norfolk. “Give it back to me, I have to organize the coronation of King Charles III”, but they don’t satisfy him

LIVERPOOL – It took twenty years to organize Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Now the Duke of Norfolkthat is Edward Fitzalan-Howardwants his driver’s license back after Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in London yesterday banned him from driving for six months.

This is because the 65-year-old most powerful and influential Duke in the Kingdom was caught in his BMW last April by the police of Battersea, London, while driving by with the red and talking on his cell phone with his wife.

