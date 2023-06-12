Home » Tamara Milutinović looks like Teodora Džehverović | Entertainment
World

Tamara Milutinović looks like Teodora Džehverović | Entertainment

by admin
Tamara Milutinović looks like Teodora Džehverović | Entertainment

Singer Tamara Milutinović set the internet on fire with one photo!

Izvor: Instagram/printscreen/teodoradzehverovic/tamaramilutinovic

Tamara will soon become a mother, which she wanted to show with a picture showing her pregnant belly, but the followers were looking at the singer’s face instead.

“She’s the same Teodora Džehverović, only to be painted,” read one of the sea of ​​comments on this picture:

Source: Instagram/tamaramilutinovic

Check out the singers with this hairstyle:

Izvor: Instagram/printscreen/teodoradzehverovic/tamaramilutinovic

Tamara Milutinović and Teodora Džehverović were once members of the group “Đavolice”, and after the breakup of this then popular female group, a conflict occurred between them, which is why they are not on good terms even today.

Both started their solo careers, Tamara says today that she would like for her and Teodora to meet, so that they could resolve the disputed issues and doubts from seven years ago.

“There’s no way to arrange for us to meet somewhere, because our careers are totally different, our paths and shows… I’d like us to meet and solve it, for her to say that it’s solved, that there’s no need to talk. See , she is the girl who was with me in the group and we have very good successes behind us, we are both successful at this moment, we have our own songs, hits, performances, we are overbooked, there is no room for arguments anymore,” Tamara said at the time.

See also  Pope receives Georgian President Zurabischvili-Vatican News

Look at these photos of Tamara:

And, tell me, does she look like Teodora:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Squid, review of his album The Monolith (2023)

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy