Home World TECNOKAR TRAILERS / Samoter: in the city of Romeo and Juliet with the new machines and the latest news – Companies
World

TECNOKAR TRAILERS / Samoter: in the city of Romeo and Juliet with the new machines and the latest news – Companies

by admin
TECNOKAR TRAILERS / Samoter: in the city of Romeo and Juliet with the new machines and the latest news – Companies

“Samoter returns”. In the city of Romeo and Juliet, inside the welcoming trade fair district of Verona, all the transport companies operating in the building and construction machinery sector will be present, exhibiting and presenting machines, vehicles and latest news.

From 03 to 07 May next, on the occasion of the five days of the well-known fair, the Umbrian company, based in Spoleto (PG), Tecnokar Trailers will also be present.

See also  Shanxi export companies will enjoy favorable policies-Local News-Market Information Network

You may also like

Aco Pejović’s daughters graduated from university Entertainment

New Moon and Sun in Aries in 2023...

a church on fire – Corriere TV

Venezuela’s powerful ‘oil czar’ resigns amid corruption probe...

What life was like at Alcatraz, which closed...

ANFIA / February 2023: strong growth by bus...

Ukraine, New York Times: “Beijing has sold drones...

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, crítica...

Pope Francis receives Regent of San Marino –...

Meloni towards the EU Council: “I’m leaving rather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy