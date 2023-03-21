“Samoter returns”. In the city of Romeo and Juliet, inside the welcoming trade fair district of Verona, all the transport companies operating in the building and construction machinery sector will be present, exhibiting and presenting machines, vehicles and latest news.

From 03 to 07 May next, on the occasion of the five days of the well-known fair, the Umbrian company, based in Spoleto (PG), Tecnokar Trailers will also be present.