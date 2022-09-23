Again a protest by an environmental activist in a tennis court, after the incident of the girl who in Paris had chained herself to the field. This time a boy has – apparently involuntarily – set himself on fire in the arm at the 02 Arena in London, which tonight will host Roger Federer’s farewell to the official matches, during the match between Tsitsipas and Schwartzman.

The boy wore a shirt with the words “End Uk Private Jets”, stopped the British private jets, and was taken out of security after the fire had been extinguished on the field.