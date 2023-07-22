Tens of thousands of Israelis march to Knesset against justice reform – Corriere TV

Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Israel are marching towards the Knesset, the seat of Parliament, in Jerusalem. Citizens are asking that the legislative process of the disputed issue be stopped justice reform while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is preparing to approve the bill that would limit judicial control over executive decisions. Last Tuesday, only a few people had inaugurated the protest path, but the number grew every day to form the huge human cordon visible in the video. Tens of thousands chant the slogan: “We will not let Netanyahu destroy our home.”

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 4:53 pm

