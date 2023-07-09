Teodora Bilanović on Sorba and violence | Entertainment

Teodora Bilanović once again spoke about the violence she suffered and for which she accused her ex-boyfriend, rapper Milan Janković Čorba.

Teodora recently revealed that she will soon be in court, and he responded with a video called in which he says that he ran away and that he will only return when the case expires. His video triggered an avalanche of reactions and condemnations, and now this move was commented on by the singer who spoke on several occasions about the details of the violence she suffered.

Now she has come forward again and admits that she is behind a painful process, but she does not hesitate to admit that she is visiting a psychiatrist.

“I have recovered from the violence I experienced from Milan and I can proudly say that the people who are close to me also notice it. Recovery requires time, strength and dedication, but primarily a great desire to live. Victims tend to they feel shame and guilt due to the environment that often finds justification for the abuser, and for the victim a series of mistakes. It is a painful process, considering that the victims unfairly feel a great burden and shame. It is individual who is strong, but my parents taught me to be fighter and I am extremely grateful to them for that,” the singer stated, I will point out that she regularly sees a psychiatrist:

“When I encountered violence for the first time, I looked for other people’s experiences on the Internet, comfort and a solution. Even before the violence, I went to a psychiatrist, and I still visit him to this day in order to accept what happened and understand that it was not mine, but his shame. I found strength knowing that I’m not a weakling, but that a weakling is one who can abuse not only a woman but anyone,” said Teodora, emphasizing that she finally came to terms with the fact that she made the wrong choice of man.



“I know what I’ve been through and I know what kind of man Milan is, so I don’t pay attention to his attempts to minimize what he did or other people’s attempts to find fault in me. Those who haven’t been through it will never understand, and thank God they didn’t past. It is significant when public figures speak about it because it creates a chain of support for those whose voices are not heard. It was my moral duty to speak about it,” she said.

