The 251st Grmečka Corrida was held Info

The bull Miško owned by Jovo Vođević Duman from the village of Bjelajci near Mrkonjić Grad, is the winner of the 251st Grmečka Korida, which was held today on Popovića Hill near Oštra Luka.

Vođević told reporters that he expected to win, even though the fight was tense.

“I won the title at the Grmečka corrida ten years ago, and in addition to Mishko, I also have the champion bull of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska”, Vođević said.

He added that he likes bullfighting, which he called an expensive sport.

“A bull eats ten types of grain and gets first class hay, and besides that I have two trainers and a man who feeds them”said Vođević.

The President of the Organizing Committee of the 251st Greek Bullring, Dalibor Ljuboja, told reporters that 18 bulls in three categories were registered to participate in this traditional event, and that the prize fund was 17,000 KM.

“This manifestation preserves the tradition of the Serbian people and represents the original cultural and historical heritage of the Krajina and Podgrmeč areas, and as in previous years, this jubilee Grmečka corrida took place in the best order”Ljuboja said.

The organizer of this year’s jubilee 251st Grmečke corrida is the municipality of Oštra Luka.

After the Second World War, the Grmečka corrida was held at the location of Međeđe brdo, in the territory of the municipality of Sanski Most. It was the largest manifestation of its kind in the former Yugoslavia and gathered around 100,000 visitors every year.

Since 1997, the municipality of Oštra Luka, as a local community, has been organizing the Grmečka bullfight on Popovića brdo as part of the celebration of the “Ilinda Days”.

