The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a petition to the government to reiterate its opposition to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea-Chinanews.com

16:37, June 24, 2023 Source: International Online

Recently, in spite of strong opposition at home and abroad, Japan forcibly started trial operation of nuclear contaminated water drainage equipment. On the 22nd, the National Federation of Fisheries Associations of Japan submitted a petition to the Japanese government, opposing the Japanese government’s forced discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

On the afternoon of the 22nd, Masanobu Sakamoto, president of the National Federation of Fisheries Associations of Japan (All Fisheries Federation), held talks with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan. Masanobu Sakamoto submitted a petition to Yasutoshi Nishimura, reiterating the Federation of Fisheries’ opposition to the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, and demanding comprehensive measures to deal with the damage to the image of Japanese fisheries.

Masanobu Sakamoto, President of the National Federation of Fisheries Associations in Japan: The discharge of nuclear contaminated water is still a matter of life and death. If nuclear contaminated water is discharged into the sea, I hope you (the Japanese government) can take full responsibility in the future. We still oppose the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea without the consent of the public.

Earlier in the day, the All-Fishing Federation also voted to pass a special resolution expressing opposition to the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water discharge plan. This is the fourth consecutive year that the group has voted to pass relevant resolutions.

