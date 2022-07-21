Bruxelles – On the day of Mario Draghi’s formal resignation, Europe returns to the field in defense of the resigning prime minister. From Brussels and the EU Chancellery, people continue to look with amazement and concern at what has happened in Italy and at what may happen. “The work carried out by Draghi constitutes a very solid basis, on which Italy can count in the months and years to come”. The French president, Emanuel Macron, he had built a special agreement with the former president of the ECB, culminating in the Quirinale Treaty. The events of the Union, moreover, have been guided in the last year and a half by the so-called “triangle” Rome-Paris-Berlin.

The tenant of the Elysée underlines it thus and recalls “the unshakable support in providing European responses to our common challenges, especially in the face of the aggression of Ukraine by Russia”. Even in Paris, however, the praises of the Italian premier go hand in hand with the alarm for what will happen in the coming months. “Italy now – observes with regret the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Laurence Boone – will enter a somewhat less stable period than the previous one “.

Thanks also comes from the Ukrainian president Zelensky for “the support given to Ukraine. I am convinced that the active support of the Italian people for Ukraine will continue”. The opposition to Moscow, moreover, was one of the elements that characterized the government’s action and that also marked the dynamics that led to the crisis. It is no coincidence that the former head of the Swedish government, Carl Bildtexplicitly say: “Matteo Salvini he just helped to bring down the Draghi government and now he hopes that a new election will bring him to power, the Kremlin is already uncorking “.

And the clash over the Italian early elections is also triggered within the European Parliament. The trigger is from the group leader of the EPP, the German Manfred Weber. “After the Cinquestelle voted against the government, it was impossible to continue with them. It is now up to the voters to decide, as soon as possible. Europe – is its position – needs a stable center-right government in Rome. Forza Italia will be pro-European and the EPP will be at his side “. Sentence to which the secretary of the Democratic Party replied, Enrico Letta: “Weber, you are not informed. One of Draghi’s main killers was Forza Italia”.

Similar words from Sandro Gozi, MEP of the liberals of Renew: “Dear Manfred Weber, Forza Italia also has a big responsibility in the crisis of the Draghi government. And now an alliance with the Lega and the post-fascist Meloni is nothing but extremism. principle with the values ​​of the European People’s Party “. And the socialist leader in Strasbourg, Iratxe Garcia Perez, confirms the concern: “The populists and the European People’s Party are responsible for this situation”. And to understand how the European right thinks it is enough to read the words of Gunnar BeckGerman MEP from the far-right Alternative für Deutschland party: “Soon the Germans will probably have to save the Italians. Given what is happening, it will seem like we gave Greece some change 10 years ago. It could be the beginning of the end.”

The fact remains that Draghi’s resignation caused an echo across Europe. It also resounded in the Belgian Parliament opened yesterday to the public for the national holiday. There the writing “Viva Draghi” appeared in capital letters on a large billboard reserved for visitors’ comments.