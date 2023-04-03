The Russian flag is hoisted on the administration building, on the town hall of Artemovsk (the Russian name of Bakhmut). This was announced by the founder of the militiamen Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as reported by the Tax. “It is April 2, 23 o’clock. Behind me is the building of the City Administration (of Artemovsk, Bakhmut). This is the Russian flag in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky, who died in a bomb attack in St. Petersburg. We took Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said. “The enemy remained in the western quarters,” added the leader of the Russian paramilitary group.