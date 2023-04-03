Home World The announcement of the Wagner leader: “We have captured Bakhmut, the Russian flag on the town hall in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky”
The announcement of the Wagner leader: “We have captured Bakhmut, the Russian flag on the town hall in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky”

The announcement of the Wagner leader: “We have captured Bakhmut, the Russian flag on the town hall in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky”

The Russian flag is hoisted on the administration building, on the town hall of Artemovsk (the Russian name of Bakhmut). This was announced by the founder of the militiamen Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as reported by the Tax. “It is April 2, 23 o’clock. Behind me is the building of the City Administration (of Artemovsk, Bakhmut). This is the Russian flag in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky, who died in a bomb attack in St. Petersburg. We took Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said. “The enemy remained in the western quarters,” added the leader of the Russian paramilitary group.

The article The announcement by the Wagner leader: “We have captured Bakhmut, the Russian flag on the town hall in memory of Vladlen Tatarsky” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

