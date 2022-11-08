Source title: Battle of the Peak | The 2022 China Design Intelligence Award Finals has ended successfully!

On November 3, the finals of the 7th China Design Intelligence Award (hereinafter referred to as “DIA”) were successfully held in Mengqi Town, Liangzhu, Zhejiang. Han Xu, Vice President of China Academy of Art, Chen Haijiang, a first-level researcher of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economic and Information Technology and Deputy Secretary of the Industry Party Committee, and Wang Yun, Secretary-General of the China Design Intelligence Award Organizing Committee, attended the scene and delivered speeches. This year’s finals are combined online and offline, and the jury of experts at home and abroad will participate simultaneously through online video conferences. The 7th DIA Finals International and Domestic Expert Jury Gathered Online Professor Wang Yun (second from left) and Professor Sun Shouqian (third from left) received the letter of appointment for the finals as representatives of offline judges Han Xu, vice president of the China Academy of Art, said that under the leadership of the Zhejiang Provincial Government, the Grand Prize insists on integrating intelligent manufacturing into the wave of the digital economy, closely connecting design and industry, changing creative services into innovative industries, and integrating industrial design with industry. The integration and interaction of the digital economy and intelligent manufacturing has allowed more and more design works to be seen by the market and society, which has driven industrial transformation, successfully promoted the intelligent transformation of manufacturing, and truly brought out the essence of “intelligence”. Han Xu, Vice President of China Academy of Art, delivered a speech Chen Haijiang, a first-level researcher from the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology, pointed out in his speech that DIA has become the most internationalized industrial design award in my country after seven years of steady development. At the same time, it vigorously builds various industrial design platforms, gathers high-end design resources, and improves the industrial service system. At the same time, we also sincerely invite all review experts to visit the Zhejiang Industrial Design Demonstration Centers and manufacturing enterprise centers to deepen cooperation and exchanges, promote the transformation of more and more industrial design products into productivity, and use the power of design to boost economic growth. Quality development. Chen Haijiang, a first-level researcher of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Economy and Information Technology and deputy secretary of the industry party committee, delivered a speech The number and quality of entries for this year’s Grand Prix hit a new high. A total of 8,010 entries were received from 44 countries and regions around the world. After the preliminary evaluation of the main competition area in China and 12 overseas sub-competition areas, a total of 840 entries were successfully shortlisted and launched fiercely. competition. The 13 Chinese and foreign judges followed the DIA “Golden Tower” evaluation system, and selected all the awards this year after comprehensive voting in a rigorous manner through two links: physical review and conference discussion. See below for details of the 2022DIA Finals judge lineup (in alphabetical order by surname). Wang Yun (China) Director of the Cultural and Creative Center of China Academy of Art and Deputy Dean of the School of Design Art Professor, Ph.D. Supervisor, Dean of the Industrial Design Research Institute of China Academy of Art, Director of the Philosophy and Social Sciences Laboratory of the Ministry of Culture, Creative Design and Intelligent Manufacturing, Chief Expert of the National Social Science Fund Art Major Project, 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Chief Designer, DIA China Secretary General of Design Smart Manufacturing Award, founding director of International Design Research Society (IDRF), Vice President of China Industrial Design Association, and member of Industrial Design Art Committee of China Artists Association. Seltak Ossain (Turkey) Sertac Ersayin (Turkey)President of the Turkish Industrial Design Association Member of the board of directors of Design Turkey, chairman of the Turkish Industrial Design Association, he has served as a judge for many international competitions such as IF Design Award, China Design Intelligence Award, Shenzhen Global Award, G-mark Design Award, European Design Management Award, etc. He is the design director of many Fortune 500 companies in Istanbul, Hong Kong and Shenzhen. Sun Shouqian (China) Director of the Future Design Laboratory of Zhejiang University Professor and doctoral supervisor of Zhejiang University. Senior visiting scholar at Delft University of Technology, Netherlands. He is currently the director of Zhejiang University Design Discipline Degree Committee, a member of the Design Discipline Evaluation Group of the Academic Degree Committee of the State Council, a member of the Design Specialty Teaching Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of China Innovation Design Industry Strategic Alliance, and China Mechanical Engineering. Vice Chairman of the Industrial Design Branch of the Society, Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Design Intelligence and Digital Creativity Research, Vice Chairman of the Beijing Guanghua Design Development Foundation, serving as the editorial board of “Journal of Computer Aided Design and Graphics” and the international “Design Engineering”. The main research areas are innovative design theory and method, intelligent wearable robot, digital art and design and other fields. He Renke (China) Chairman of the Academic Committee of Hunan University School of Design and Art Professor, doctoral supervisor, deputy director of the Design Teaching Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, chairman of the Industrial Design Teaching Guidance Sub-committee, member of the Design Discipline Evaluation Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, and vice president of the China Industrial Design Association. Chairman of China Industrial Design Red Star Award jury; German Red Dot, IF Design Award jury; Japan G-Mark Design Award jury; American Core77 Design Award jury; Leading talent of the “Ten Thousand People Program” of the Central Organization Department. Li Chaode (China) Director of Soochow University Museum Former dean of Soochow University School of Art, currently second-level professor and doctoral supervisor of Soochow University, curator of Soochow University Museum, leader of the first-level discipline design doctoral program, and chief expert of the National Social Science Major (Art) Project. He has published seven theoretical works including "Design Aesthetics", "Apparel Review", "Cultural Position of Design" and "Experience Vision". He has published more than 60 papers in core journals such as "Decoration", "Art Observation", "Art Research" and other important academic journals. Wrote more than 70 art and design reviews. Served as the final judge of the design exhibition area of ​​the 11th, 12th and 13th National Art Exhibition. The art work "Scarlet of Shimonoseki" was rated as "Works in Beijing at the 13th National Art Exhibition". The Russian tycoon cannot sell Chelsea Nicolas Singuino (France) Nicolas Cinguino（France)Co-founder of BLANK art consulting firm Nicolas Cinguino, graduated in 2002 with a major in Mathematical Physics and Engineering from the Academy of Arts and Media in Lyon, France. In 2005, he obtained a master’s degree in Industrial and Product Design from the International School of Design in Valencina, France. After graduating, he worked in s.point design institute for 3 years, and then tried his independent design career for a while. In 2008, he co-founded Baikong Group with several professionals with complementary abilities, aiming to provide top-level strategic planning and creative construction planning to international companies. Currently, the clients he serves include 3M, Philips, Fischler, Frank, Supor, Multinational conglomerates such as Midea and BOE. Zhang Linghao (China) President of Nanjing University of the Arts Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Dean, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor of Nanjing University of the Arts. Visiting Scholar at Politecnico di Milano, Italy. Selected as the National Talent Program (Youth) of the Ministry of Education, the New Century Excellent Talents of the Ministry of Education, the high-level talents of Jiangsu Province’s “Six Talent Peaks”, and the training objects of young and middle-aged science and technology leaders of Jiangsu Province’s “333 Project”. The first “Top Ten Chinese Industrial Design Awards – Top Ten Educators”. He presided over the China Key Laboratory of Industrial Design for Light Industry, and the Outstanding Innovation Team of Philosophy and Social Sciences in Jiangsu Universities “Experience Design and System Innovation”. Zong Fuji (Hong Kong, China) Acting Dean and Chair Professor of Information Hub, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) He used to be the head of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Decision Analysis of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the director of the Quality and Big Data Analysis Laboratory. Currently, he is a member of the International Academy of Quality (IAQ), a member of the American Statistical Association (ASA), a member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers (IISE), a member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ), an elected member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI), and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. (HKIE) Fellow. Zhao Chao (China) Deputy Dean of Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University Professor, doctoral supervisor, currently vice president of the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, vice president of the Tsinghua Institute of Art and Science Innovation, director of the Tsinghua Institute of Health and Medical Industry Design, Secretary-General of the Design Education and Teaching Committee of the Ministry of Education, International Design Federation Vice-President. He focuses on interdisciplinary and cross-cultural design research and innovation practice, and advocates integrating culture, technology, aesthetics, business and other elements through design innovation to achieve social attributes, humanized experience, and sustainable development of design. Zhao Jian (China) Distinguished professor and doctoral supervisor of Shanghai University; doctoral supervisor of Macau University of Science and Technology One of the pioneers of contemporary Chinese design art. Former Vice President of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Director of Design Committee of Guangdong Artists Association, Chairman of Academic Committee of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts; currently Doctoral Supervisor of Shanghai University, Doctoral Supervisor of Macau University of Science and Technology, Vice President of China Interior Decoration Association, China Artists Association Deputy Director of Graphic Design Committee, Deputy Director of Design Professional Committee of China Higher Education Association. He is an honorary professor and visiting professor of more than 40 universities. Guo Chunfang (China) Dean of the Art College of Jilin University The third batch of leading talents in philosophy and social sciences of the National “Ten Thousand People Program”, cultural masters of the Central Propaganda Department and “four batches” of talents. Member of the Design Education Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, member of the first National College Aesthetic Education and Education Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, deputy director of the Cultural Tourism Art Industry Guidance Committee of the National College Employment and Entrepreneurship Steering Committee, and Art Design Branch of the National Art Degree Graduate Education Steering Committee Committee experts. He has been engaged in the cultivation of innovative talents and design education for a long time. He is the general leader of the design team of the mascot “Xue Rongrong” of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games; the leader of the national first-class professional visual communication design; the leader of the national first-class course visual image design. Constance University (USA) Kostas Terzidis (US)Professor, School of Design and Innovation, Tongji University Kostas Terzidis is a D&I professor at Tongji University and director of Shangxiang Laboratory. Previously, he was an associate professor of GSD at Harvard University (2003-2011) and an assistant professor at UCLA (1995-2003). He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from Oregon State University, and a diploma from Aristotle University. He is the author of numerous academic papers and the sole author of four books: Alignment Design (Routeledge: 2014), Algorithms for Visual Design (Wiley: 2009), Algorithmic Architecture (Architectural Press: 2006), and Forms of Expression (Spon: 2003). His current research area is artificial intelligence and art: he has developed courses for children and artificial intelligence, conferences on artificial intelligence + art, and papers on artificial intelligence and design. James Hope (USA) JamesHope (US) Vice President of Global Design, Baoneng Automobile James Hope, graduated from the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in 1992 with a major in automotive design. He is currently the Vice President of Global Design of Baoneng Automobile. He used to be the chief designer of Mustang. He has worked for Ford, Daimler-Chrysler and General Motors in the United States. He has served as the global executive design director of Chery Automobile for many years. In the past 30 years in the automotive design industry, James Hope has built a large number of well-known mass-produced cars and concept cars, with an international vision and successful experience in localization in China. The results of this year’s awards will be announced in the follow-up, and activities such as the 2022DIA Best Works Exhibition will be launched later, let’s wait and see!

Wang Yun (China)

Director of the Cultural and Creative Center of China Academy of Art and Deputy Dean of the School of Design Art

Professor, Ph.D. Supervisor, Dean of the Industrial Design Research Institute of China Academy of Art, Director of the Philosophy and Social Sciences Laboratory of the Ministry of Culture, Creative Design and Intelligent Manufacturing, Chief Expert of the National Social Science Fund Art Major Project, 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Chief Designer, DIA China Secretary General of Design Smart Manufacturing Award, founding director of International Design Research Society (IDRF), Vice President of China Industrial Design Association, and member of Industrial Design Art Committee of China Artists Association.

Seltak Ossain (Turkey)

Sertac Ersayin (Turkey)President of the Turkish Industrial Design Association

Member of the board of directors of Design Turkey, chairman of the Turkish Industrial Design Association, he has served as a judge for many international competitions such as IF Design Award, China Design Intelligence Award, Shenzhen Global Award, G-mark Design Award, European Design Management Award, etc. He is the design director of many Fortune 500 companies in Istanbul, Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Sun Shouqian (China)

Director of the Future Design Laboratory of Zhejiang University

Professor and doctoral supervisor of Zhejiang University. Senior visiting scholar at Delft University of Technology, Netherlands. He is currently the director of Zhejiang University Design Discipline Degree Committee, a member of the Design Discipline Evaluation Group of the Academic Degree Committee of the State Council, a member of the Design Specialty Teaching Steering Committee of the Ministry of Education, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of China Innovation Design Industry Strategic Alliance, and China Mechanical Engineering. Vice Chairman of the Industrial Design Branch of the Society, Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Design Intelligence and Digital Creativity Research, Vice Chairman of the Beijing Guanghua Design Development Foundation, serving as the editorial board of “Journal of Computer Aided Design and Graphics” and the international “Design Engineering”. The main research areas are innovative design theory and method, intelligent wearable robot, digital art and design and other fields.

He Renke (China)

Chairman of the Academic Committee of Hunan University School of Design and Art

Professor, doctoral supervisor, deputy director of the Design Teaching Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, chairman of the Industrial Design Teaching Guidance Sub-committee, member of the Design Discipline Evaluation Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council, and vice president of the China Industrial Design Association. Chairman of China Industrial Design Red Star Award jury; German Red Dot, IF Design Award jury; Japan G-Mark Design Award jury; American Core77 Design Award jury; Leading talent of the “Ten Thousand People Program” of the Central Organization Department.

Li Chaode (China)

Director of Soochow University Museum

Former dean of Soochow University School of Art, currently second-level professor and doctoral supervisor of Soochow University, curator of Soochow University Museum, leader of the first-level discipline design doctoral program, and chief expert of the National Social Science Major (Art) Project. He has published seven theoretical works including “Design Aesthetics”, “Apparel Review”, “Cultural Position of Design” and “Experience Vision”. He has published more than 60 papers in core journals such as “Decoration”, “Art Observation”, “Art Research” and other important academic journals. Wrote more than 70 art and design reviews. Served as the final judge of the design exhibition area of ​​the 11th, 12th and 13th National Art Exhibition. The art work “Scarlet of Shimonoseki” was rated as “Works in Beijing at the 13th National Art Exhibition”.

Nicolas Singuino (France)

Nicolas Cinguino（France)Co-founder of BLANK art consulting firm

Nicolas Cinguino, graduated in 2002 with a major in Mathematical Physics and Engineering from the Academy of Arts and Media in Lyon, France. In 2005, he obtained a master’s degree in Industrial and Product Design from the International School of Design in Valencina, France. After graduating, he worked in s.point design institute for 3 years, and then tried his independent design career for a while. In 2008, he co-founded Baikong Group with several professionals with complementary abilities, aiming to provide top-level strategic planning and creative construction planning to international companies. Currently, the clients he serves include 3M, Philips, Fischler, Frank, Supor, Multinational conglomerates such as Midea and BOE.

Zhang Linghao (China)

President of Nanjing University of the Arts

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Dean, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor of Nanjing University of the Arts. Visiting Scholar at Politecnico di Milano, Italy. Selected as the National Talent Program (Youth) of the Ministry of Education, the New Century Excellent Talents of the Ministry of Education, the high-level talents of Jiangsu Province’s “Six Talent Peaks”, and the training objects of young and middle-aged science and technology leaders of Jiangsu Province’s “333 Project”. The first “Top Ten Chinese Industrial Design Awards – Top Ten Educators”. He presided over the China Key Laboratory of Industrial Design for Light Industry, and the Outstanding Innovation Team of Philosophy and Social Sciences in Jiangsu Universities “Experience Design and System Innovation”.

Zong Fuji (Hong Kong, China)

Acting Dean and Chair Professor of Information Hub, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)

He used to be the head of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Decision Analysis of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the director of the Quality and Big Data Analysis Laboratory. Currently, he is a member of the International Academy of Quality (IAQ), a member of the American Statistical Association (ASA), a member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers (IISE), a member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ), an elected member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI), and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers. (HKIE) Fellow.

Zhao Chao (China)

Deputy Dean of Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University

Professor, doctoral supervisor, currently vice president of the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University, vice president of the Tsinghua Institute of Art and Science Innovation, director of the Tsinghua Institute of Health and Medical Industry Design, Secretary-General of the Design Education and Teaching Committee of the Ministry of Education, International Design Federation Vice-President. He focuses on interdisciplinary and cross-cultural design research and innovation practice, and advocates integrating culture, technology, aesthetics, business and other elements through design innovation to achieve social attributes, humanized experience, and sustainable development of design.

Zhao Jian (China)

Distinguished professor and doctoral supervisor of Shanghai University; doctoral supervisor of Macau University of Science and Technology

One of the pioneers of contemporary Chinese design art. Former Vice President of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Director of Design Committee of Guangdong Artists Association, Chairman of Academic Committee of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts; currently Doctoral Supervisor of Shanghai University, Doctoral Supervisor of Macau University of Science and Technology, Vice President of China Interior Decoration Association, China Artists Association Deputy Director of Graphic Design Committee, Deputy Director of Design Professional Committee of China Higher Education Association. He is an honorary professor and visiting professor of more than 40 universities.

Guo Chunfang (China)

Dean of the Art College of Jilin University

The third batch of leading talents in philosophy and social sciences of the National “Ten Thousand People Program”, cultural masters of the Central Propaganda Department and “four batches” of talents. Member of the Design Education Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, member of the first National College Aesthetic Education and Education Guidance Committee of the Ministry of Education, deputy director of the Cultural Tourism Art Industry Guidance Committee of the National College Employment and Entrepreneurship Steering Committee, and Art Design Branch of the National Art Degree Graduate Education Steering Committee Committee experts. He has been engaged in the cultivation of innovative talents and design education for a long time. He is the general leader of the design team of the mascot “Xue Rongrong” of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games; the leader of the national first-class professional visual communication design; the leader of the national first-class course visual image design.

Constance University (USA)

Kostas Terzidis (US)Professor, School of Design and Innovation, Tongji University

Kostas Terzidis is a D&I professor at Tongji University and director of Shangxiang Laboratory. Previously, he was an associate professor of GSD at Harvard University (2003-2011) and an assistant professor at UCLA (1995-2003). He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from Oregon State University, and a diploma from Aristotle University. He is the author of numerous academic papers and the sole author of four books: Alignment Design (Routeledge: 2014), Algorithms for Visual Design (Wiley: 2009), Algorithmic Architecture (Architectural Press: 2006), and Forms of Expression (Spon: 2003). His current research area is artificial intelligence and art: he has developed courses for children and artificial intelligence, conferences on artificial intelligence + art, and papers on artificial intelligence and design.

James Hope (USA)

JamesHope (US)

Vice President of Global Design, Baoneng Automobile

James Hope, graduated from the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in 1992 with a major in automotive design. He is currently the Vice President of Global Design of Baoneng Automobile. He used to be the chief designer of Mustang. He has worked for Ford, Daimler-Chrysler and General Motors in the United States. He has served as the global executive design director of Chery Automobile for many years. In the past 30 years in the automotive design industry, James Hope has built a large number of well-known mass-produced cars and concept cars, with an international vision and successful experience in localization in China.

The results of this year’s awards will be announced in the follow-up, and activities such as the 2022DIA Best Works Exhibition will be launched later, let’s wait and see!