The best national electronic albums of 2023

The sounds it creates ROLL They are so wonderful that we have decided that she is the one who crowns this list, varied and eclectic as usual, taking into account that electronic music is many universes in one, danceable at times, abrupt at others. Thus we will find in our selection works that look to the past with sincerity (The Last Concorde or the raver breakbeat and nineties of Jailed Jamie)others who prefer to experiment to the best of their ability (Ke Lepo, Ylia), get closer to pop (Sunesis), underline his role in our scene (Nin3s, Cristian Varela) or increase the enjoyment load of the house. (Yung Prado). And also from various towns in our geography. Unfortunately, many interesting works from diverse subgenres are left out, most of them for reasons of space. Except perhaps for “Azabach” of Ana Quiroga, because being Asturian she has fixed her residence in London –as far as we know–. And what jobs are we talking about? Well of “Play The Key” by Adrian Alegria, “Against the angels” from the Valencian Finalversion3, “Universal Fire” by Héctor Oaks –with that afrotrap hit “Eso es G” together with Ergo Pro and Ill Pekeño–, EP’s like “Forever 21 (Vol. 1)” of Chico Blanco, the overwhelming “I Swear EP” of a Cora Novoa that takes no prisoners, “Phase” of Resonance or the attractiveness “Russula Gauma” by Unclose. We could even add here the recent soundtracks in which Hidrogenesse have experimented with the possibilities of their equipment. And we could continue with recent references from Vanadium, Fonome, Zatibi, Judy, Be.Lanuit, Haira or Sequential Ayeo. There is much more, of course, but we have come this far. — Endika Martínez

Like a kaleidoscopic spiral in constant motion, the music of ROLL it doesn’t stop expanding. The growth that the composer and multidisciplinary artist from Bilbao has experienced in just a few years is truly astonishing, and this “Zeru Freq”, confirms that he already lives in another galaxy. An exercise that is somewhat less danceable in its rhythm and closer to a colder IDM and more prone to visual and almost tactile enjoyment. A fascinating, complex and precise electroacoustic structure that seems to recreate and reinvent itself in each new loop. —Anton Iturbe

