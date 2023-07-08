Home » The bomber who killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas in 2019 was sentenced to 90 life sentences
World

The bomber who killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas in 2019 was sentenced to 90 life sentences

by admin
The bomber who killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas in 2019 was sentenced to 90 life sentences

Patrick Crusius, the 2019 bomber who killed 23 people and injured 22 in El Paso, Texas, has been sentenced to 90 life sentences. In the late afternoon of August 5, 2019, the man, a white supremacist and author of a manifesto “against the Hispanic invasion of Texas”, walked into a Walmart supermarket and began shooting anyone he saw. The bomber was arrested outside the Cielo Vista shopping complex, where the Walmart is located, after surrendering to police.

Crusius, 24, asked for a plea deal to avoid the death penalty: he pleaded guilty and accepted the sentence without the possibility of accessing parole. He has not spoken in court. According to Texas Tribunehis lawyer Joe Spencer told the judge that the bomber suffered from a mental illness that would have driven him to carry out the massacre.

– Read also: The road to El Paso, in Texas

See also  Coronavirus in the world, Brazil bans entry to non-immunized. In Vienna protests against the obligation to vaccinate

You may also like

Marko Simonović signs for Crvena zvezda | Sport

New Office Opens on Sundays for Passport Processing...

Shot from a scooter at people | Info

“Roberto Insigne at Palermo, visits on Monday and...

Creepy details of crimes in Hungary | Info

I tested the Hyundai New Kona Hybrid in...

Eight people died in a Russian bombing raid...

Presidential Candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo Unveils Electoral Program,...

In San Francisco, the “guerrilla warfare of cones”...

Cluster bombs on Ukraine, all the times Kiev...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy