The bomber who killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas in 2019 was sentenced to 90 life sentences

Patrick Crusius, the 2019 bomber who killed 23 people and injured 22 in El Paso, Texas, has been sentenced to 90 life sentences. In the late afternoon of August 5, 2019, the man, a white supremacist and author of a manifesto “against the Hispanic invasion of Texas”, walked into a Walmart supermarket and began shooting anyone he saw. The bomber was arrested outside the Cielo Vista shopping complex, where the Walmart is located, after surrendering to police.

Crusius, 24, asked for a plea deal to avoid the death penalty: he pleaded guilty and accepted the sentence without the possibility of accessing parole. He has not spoken in court. According to Texas Tribunehis lawyer Joe Spencer told the judge that the bomber suffered from a mental illness that would have driven him to carry out the massacre.

– Read also: The road to El Paso, in Texas

