Usa, Megan Rapinoe retires: she wrote the history of women’s football

The star of the US women’s national soccer team Megan Rapinoe has announced on social media that she is retiring at the end of this season. “It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided that this will be my last season playing this beautiful game,” the athlete posted. “I could never have imagined the ways football would shape and change my life forever,” she added. The two-time winner of the world Cupe Olympic gold with the USA in London 2012 (and also bronze in Tokyo 2020), well known for her civil rights activism, starting with those of the Lgbtq+ community, is part of the United States squad for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Megan Rapinoe’s numbers

The numbers and palmares of the American footballer who has had the opportunity to confront and also win in Europe with the Olympique Lyon shirt with which he won the French championship and the French Cup both in the 2012-13 season. Individually, Rapinoe also won the Golden Boot at the 2019 World Cup in France with 6 goals and also the Ballon d’Or of that World Cup as the best player of the tournament. Also in 2019 she was awarded the Golden Ball feminine and the ‘Best Fifa Women Player’. With the shirt of his national team, in addition to the aforementioned awards, he has played, up to now, in 185 matches with 61 goals scored.

Speech at the White House after winning the 2019 World Cup

Rapinoe has always been very sensitive to the problems of the US community and in particular, the speech given at the White House after the success at the 2019 World Cup was very touching: “This is my job for you, we have to be better, we have to love more and hate less. Listen more and talk less. It’s everyone’s responsibility, every single person here. Of those who are not here , those who don’t want to be there, those who agree and those who don’t. We have to make the world a better place. This team has done an incredible job to shoulder this responsibility, to understand the role it had in this society. Yes, we are sportswomen, we are footballers but we are much more than that. You are too, you are more than just fans, not just enthusiasts who follow us every four years, you are people who go out on the street every day engaged in your community. Do you make your community better? Do you make the people close to you better? Your family, your closest friends, the ten, twenty, a hundred people who are closest to you? It’s everyone’s job, there are there have been too many controversies in recent years and I have been the victim and creator of it. There have been disagreements with the Federation, I apologize for some things but not for everything. But we must move forward together, this discussion must progress, we must all collaborate together, this is the task of all of you. Do what you can, do what you must, take a step towards others. Do more, be better, be bigger than you have been before. This team is a cross-section of what everyone can be. So take us as an example, we took on so many things to be here, to celebrate this victory with you and we did it with a smile. So please do the same for us, I ask you this”