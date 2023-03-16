On April 5, punk rock will take over the Buesa Arena with the performances of the first edition of the Araba Distortion Fest.

In one month, on April 15, the Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will be the meeting point for punk-rock lovers thanks to the Araba Distortion Fest whose first edition presents a total of five groups on stage. There will be more than eight hours of music from 4:00 p.m. when the doors will open. Tickets are already on sale at prices between €24 and €29 depending on the area (tickets here).

The cartel is headed by locals Alcoholic Society, back to the stages of his city a year after his great concert in Mendizorroza and months after his time at the city’s rock festival, Azkena Rock (breaking latest news here). Others who will not miss the appointment will be, from the Adurtza neighborhood of the Basque capital, Segismundo Toxicómano. And topping off the bill, a powerful trio of formations: Josetxu Piperrak, the solo project of Josetxu, a former member of the punk band Piperrak, and the Agurain bands chaoticpresenting his album “Unfiltered” published a year ago, and Purapossethe parallel band of the Aguayo brothers (Kaotiko), still downloading their second album on stage “help yourself” .