Home World The Buesa Arena hosts the Araba Distortion Fest
World

The Buesa Arena hosts the Araba Distortion Fest

by admin
The Buesa Arena hosts the Araba Distortion Fest

On April 5, punk rock will take over the Buesa Arena with the performances of the first edition of the Araba Distortion Fest.

In one month, on April 15, the Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will be the meeting point for punk-rock lovers thanks to the Araba Distortion Fest whose first edition presents a total of five groups on stage. There will be more than eight hours of music from 4:00 p.m. when the doors will open. Tickets are already on sale at prices between €24 and €29 depending on the area (tickets here).

The cartel is headed by locals Alcoholic Society, back to the stages of his city a year after his great concert in Mendizorroza and months after his time at the city’s rock festival, Azkena Rock (breaking latest news here). Others who will not miss the appointment will be, from the Adurtza neighborhood of the Basque capital, Segismundo Toxicómano. And topping off the bill, a powerful trio of formations: Josetxu Piperrak, the solo project of Josetxu, a former member of the punk band Piperrak, and the Agurain bands chaoticpresenting his album “Unfiltered” published a year ago, and Purapossethe parallel band of the Aguayo brothers (Kaotiko), still downloading their second album on stage “help yourself” .

See also  Naomi Campbell kisses Christine Turlington: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful person in the world"

You may also like

France, what Macron’s pension reform foresees

Deck13 Reveals Atlas Fallen Gameplay

Credit Suisse collapse | Info

the stand in via Libertà against childhood leukemia

Nikola ROkvić on training and weight loss |...

Udinese transfer market – Everyone likes Becao /...

stolen collection of luxury watches

Dr. Davidović advice on aging | Magazine

Udinese – The precedents with the Italian champions:...

It had been 12 years since a South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy