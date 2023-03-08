The film The Fisherman’s Diary, dubbed into French internationally, is now available in 10 countries and shown in 10 theaters across Africa.

The most successful film in the Cameroonian cinematographic sphere, The Fisherman’s Diaryproduced by To Quintus is now available in French. The news was made public by the producer of the biggest Cameroonian success since the existence of the cinematographic sphere in Cameroon. It is available in the Canal Olympia theaters in Douala and Yaoundé, the Eden and Genesis cinemas in Douala, which will host the highly anticipated screenings of the public.

The purchase of the film rights by Canal +

The French distribution giant has acquired the French-language rights to « The Fisherman’s Diary »the film event of the Cameroonian director Enah Johnscott. After sixty nominations around the world and fifteen trophies won, the feature film 100% made in Cameroon is now broadcast on the network Canal +. The 2h 23 min masterpiece, available until now in English, has been dubbed into French, and is already broadcast in all the countries covered by Canal +; as well as in franchise movie theaters. The French version trailer has been available since February 16. Canal + Afrique and the producer shared it on their networks

Canal + Africa

The film awards

The Fisherman’s Diary is the very first film in the original version from Cameroon to be broadcast on Canal +. It is also the very first Cameroonian feature film to be broadcast on Netflix. Let us recall that the film returns to the problems of the education of young girls in Africa and in certain regions of Cameroon, with the cast To Quintus (the producer), the young Faith Fidel in the main role, Ramsey Noah, Daphne Njie et Cosson Chinepoh…

To Quintusthe producer of the film has repeatedly said that he is very happy with the entire production team, the staff and the actors of this masterpiece.

The numbers don’t lie. We made history… It’s a record! The world will remember this movie. To Quintus

Shortlisted for the 93rd edition of the Oscars, present on Netflix around the world, 78 festival selections, 134 nominations and 87 awards obtained, there is plenty to be happy about. One of the most Cameroonian information sites, cultureebene talked about it

The film’s story

The main plot of the film: glue (embodied by Faith Fidel ), a 12-year-old girl, lives alone with her father Salomon, a modest fisherman. Ekah wants to go to school, but her father and uncle strongly oppose it, having a nefarious plan for her. In a hostile environment where education for young girls is still a taboo, will she manage to pursue her passion for studies? I let you discover it in the room…