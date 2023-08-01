The cheapest vacation in Portugal in August 2023 | Info

See the offer for the cheapest vacation in Portugal in August 2023! High season, and 14 nights only €300 per person!

If you are looking for a cheap vacation in Portugal for August 2023, then we have the right solution for you. A cheap vacation is something that everyone wants at a time when inflation is high, prices have jumped everywhere and many summer destinations are asking for more money than before. But a cheap vacation in Portugal in August 2023, at the height of the season, can only cost you 300€ per person when it comes to accommodation, and for two full weeks!

We searched accommodation booking sites, and when it comes to vacationing in Portugal in August 2023, from August 15th to August 29th, two adults can book accommodation for a total price of 622€.

Of course, do not expect luxury for this money – your vacation in Portugal will be modest, you will have a place to sleep and prepare your own food, but it is not a hotel. Accommodation in Portugal for cheap vacations in August 2023 includes private apartments, rooms and hostels.

If you add around €100, you can already rent an apartment in the Portuguese city of Porto. Accommodation for two people, for 14 nights, in an apartment with two beds, kitchen and bathroom costs approx 400€ per person.

Portuguese city Porto is a great choice for vacation in August 2023, if you are ready for an adventurous vacation. Don’t expect swimming pools, “planes and trucks”, but walks in the beautiful city, frolicking on the beaches of your dreams, a rich cultural and gastronomic experience and much more! Here are 10 reasons to spend your vacation in 2023 in Porto, Portugal!

It’s beautiful! Porto boasts stunning scenery, from the picturesque Douro River winding its way through the city to its charming old town adorned with colorful buildings and historic architecture.World Famous Port Wine: As the birthplace of port wine, Porto offers you the opportunity to enjoy excellent wines in its many cellars and wineries located in the city and the nearby Douro Valley.Rich history and culture: Immerse yourself in Porto’s fascinating history by exploring iconic landmarks such as the Dom Luis I Bridge, Se Cathedral and Torre dos Klerigos.Dream Beaches: The Porto region has beautiful sandy beaches such as Praia da Foz and Matosinhos, where you can enjoy the sun, sea and surf. Local cuisine: Treat your taste buds to a range of delicious dishes, including fresh seafood, traditional Francesinha and delicious pasteis de nata. Warm and welcoming locals: Portuguese hospitality is legendary, and the friendly people of Porto will make you feel right at home. Art and Design: Porto is a hub of creativity, with street art, galleries and design shops showcasing the city’s artistic spirit. Affordable Travel: Compared to many other European destinations, Porto offers a more affordable vacation without compromising on experiences.Relaxing River Cruises: Hop on a boat and sail down the Douro River, enjoying the beautiful scenery of the region’s terraced vineyards and lush hills.Festive Atmosphere: During the summer, Porto hosts lively festivals and events, providing the opportunity to experience the vibrant the spirit of the city and cultural celebrations.

With its unique blend of history, culture, stunning scenery and warm hospitality, Porto promises to be an unforgettable destination for your cheap and lavish vacation in August 2023.

