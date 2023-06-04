Home » The collapse of Miami before the second match of the NBA finals: The shooter can’t, the defender got sick, the center is in trouble… | Sports
Miami faces a large number of problems and injuries before the second match of the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets.

Although Jimmy Butler is a threat and is certain that Miami will win an NBA ring, Miami is in big trouble and could be decimated going into the second game of the playoff series! After the defeat in the first game, the situation with Tyler Hiro it is not better and according to the American media he will not play in the second match either!

After the Heat’s desperate shooting game in the first game in the second, everyone hoped that Hiro would return to the field for the second match so that Erik Spoelstra’s team would get another shooting option. He has started training with the team, but he is still far from 100% ready and there is every chance that he will not be there for the second match either.

The problem is that he got sick in the meantime Kejleb Martin, a wing basketball player who did have a desperate first match of the series, but was very important in defense. Martin couldn’t hit anything, but with an average of 19 points in the playoffs before this final, he was one of Miami’s key players, and without him and Hiro, Miami hardly has any chance.

Reserve center Cody Zeller also has problems, so in the absence of injured players, they could get a much bigger role in the next match Dankan Robinson i veteran Kevin Lav.

