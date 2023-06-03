Home » The Consulate General in Fukuoka Reminds Chinese Citizens in the Consular District to Pay Attention to the No. 2 Severe Typhoon- China Overseas Chinese Net
The Consulate General in Fukuoka Reminds Chinese Citizens in the Consular District to Pay Attention to the No. 2 Severe Typhoon- China Overseas Chinese Net

  1. The Consulate General in Fukuoka reminds Chinese citizens in the consular district to pay attention to the No. 2 large and strong typhoon China Overseas Chinese Network
  2. Typhoon Mawar approaches Japan, authorities urge nearly 1.3 million people to evacuate 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  3. Nearly 1.3 million people are urged to evacuate as heavy rain hits parts of Japan | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Japan urges tens of thousands to evacuate as torrential rain hits parts of Japan Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Dozens of domestic flights in Japan canceled due to extreme weather in many parts of Asia 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
