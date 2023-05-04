The coronation of King Charles III, a multimedia event with four billion spectators

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s not just the oldest British monarch in history to be crowned to the throne, aged 75 next November.

Carlo is also the first to come to terms with artificial intelligence: in recent weeks, among the concerns of scientists and entrepreneurs on the development of AI, the effigy of King Charles III, as well as that of Pope Francis, has also been at the center of processing carried out with ChatGPT, Midjourney and other IT systems.

Even in these times, characterized by the challenge to the work of human beings by software educated by the sapiens themselves, the British crown under the reign of King Charles III will try to represent an element of stability, by adapting. It is no coincidence that he, an environmentalist sovereign sensitive to changing times, gave up the crown in which the Koh-i-Noor, the precious 105,602-carat diamond, symbol of English colonialism in the Indian subcontinent, was set for Queen Camilla.

Windsor, in veri influencer

Carlo is not alone in this task, since he is supported by the most important and structured influencer marketing agency of the twentieth century and of the current century: Buckingham Palace, which over the years has managed to manage countless crises, for example intermittent love affairs of Charles for Camilla and Diana, the various scandals of the royal family, not to mention the clever replacement with Windsor of the original surname of the British royal family, that Saxe-Coburg-Gotha of clear German origin with the last surname – Gotha precisely -, which featured the planes bombing London in World War I. A trend setter agency like few others, capable of managing crises but also overturning in a few years the unpopularity of Camilla, detested twenty years ago by over 60% of her subjects and now appreciated by two thirds of the British.

The only British

All calculated, in view of the coronation, an event that is unique on an international level. The United Kingdom is in fact the only kingdom in which the ceremony with the exponent of the local Church who places the crown on the head of the sovereign has been maintained: it was abolished in most of the European kingdoms in the nineteenth century such as in Denmark and Sweden, never occurred in Spain or in the Kingdom of Italy (due to Vatican excommunication), omitted and replaced with oaths on the constitution elsewhere.