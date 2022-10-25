China News Agency, Beijing, October 25th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:38 on the 24th Central European Time, there were 624,235,272 confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide, and a total of 6,555,270 deaths.

Americas: The new crown epidemic has caused a significant decline in the academic performance of primary and secondary school students in the United States

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:22 on the 24th Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 97.23 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.067 million.

According to the Associated Press, from January to March this year, educational institutions across the United States conducted academic assessments for students in grades 4 to 8. The results released on October 24, local time, show that compared with the previous test results before the new crown epidemic in 2019, the academic performance of students in all 50 states in the United States has declined, with the average reading level falling back to the 1992 average, and the average math score hitting a record high. The biggest drop since 1969.

Carr, director of the National Center for Education Statistics, believes that the evaluation results have sounded the alarm for the education community and the whole society, and let everyone understand the harm caused by the epidemic to basic education in the United States.

Europe: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown in Europe exceeds 260 million WHO calls “can’t relax”

On the 24th local time, Kluge, director of the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization, announced that so far, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in Europe has exceeded 260 million, and the cumulative number of deaths has exceeded 2.1 million.

Kluge said that in the second week of October, confirmed cases in Europe accounted for nearly 60% of new confirmed cases globally, and new deaths accounted for 42% of new global deaths. This is not a time to relax, as the co-transmission of Covid-19 and seasonal flu puts the health of vulnerable populations such as the elderly, immunocompromised, pregnant women and newborns at greater risk.

Kluge stressed that it is imperative to continue to do our best to prevent infection and to be prepared for multiple threats. Vaccination remains one of the most effective tools against the virus, and he urged everyone who is eligible to get it as soon as possible.

According to official statistics from various countries, as of 20:00 CET on the 24th, in the past 24 hours, there were 26,877 new confirmed cases of new crown in Germany, 11,606 new confirmed cases of new crown in Italy, and 6,907 new confirmed cases of new crown in France.

The Russian Epidemic Prevention Command reported on the 24th local time that there were 7,329 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Russia within 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.38 million.

Asia: South Korean epidemic rebounds again

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported on the 25th local time that as of 0:00 that day, 43,759 new confirmed cases of new crown were added in South Korea within 24 hours. There are more than 25.355 million confirmed cases.

South Korean experts predict that according to the current situation, South Korea may start the seventh wave of the epidemic as soon as next month, and the Omicron BA. replace. (Finish)

