Japan Faces Opposition and Concerns over its Approach to NATO

July 01, 2023 16:22 Source: CCTV news client

In recent years, Japan has been actively pursuing closer ties with NATO and enhancing its defense capabilities. However, this approach has sparked opposition and vigilance among many knowledgeable Japanese individuals. On June 29, a group of Japanese experts and scholars held an anti-war forum, cautioning that Japan is venturing down a perilous path.

During the forum, influential academics in Japan delivered speeches, highlighting Japan’s recent participation in a large-scale military exercise organized by NATO in Germany. Additionally, Japan intends to establish a NATO liaison office, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scheduled to attend the NATO summit soon. Experts at the forum expressed concerns that NATO is essentially a military alliance, and Japan’s continuous alignment with NATO serves the United States‘ pursuit of global dominance. This not only exacerbates Japan’s struggling economy but also places the nation in a precarious situation.

Professor Emeritus from Yamaguchi University, Japan, expressed, “The United States and NATO countries have been bolstering their military might, confronting Russia, and providing ongoing military support to Ukraine. From the current perspective, this military alliance aims to replicate this model in Asia. Japan’s aspiration to become a ‘quasi-NATO country’ is an attempt to ignite the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Asia. This is a potential conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.”

Kumiko Haba, Professor Emeritus from Aoyama Gakuin University, Japan, echoed concerns about the economy and public security, stating, “From an economic and public security standpoint, I believe the Japanese government should reject the military requests from the United States and oppose NATO expansion.”

Furthermore, experts highlighted Japan’s increased defense spending and attempts to amend its pacifist constitution, actions that they firmly opposed. Takakage Fujita, Chairman of Japan’s “Inheritance and Development Murayama Conversation,” described Japan’s desire to join a military alliance like NATO as absurd, stating, “The NATO military alliance should have disbanded after the end of the Cold War. However, Japan, with its peaceful constitution, aims to join such a military alliance. This is a highly illogical and dangerous path towards war.”

Another professor emeritus from Yamaguchi University, Japan, criticized the government’s focus on military expansion under the guise of enhancing “deterrence.” They strongly objected to the proposal to increase “deterrence.”

The anti-war forum highlighted the growing concerns and opposition within Japan regarding the nation’s approach to NATO. As Japan continues to pursue closer ties with the military alliance, the debate surrounding its consequences and implications is likely to intensify.

