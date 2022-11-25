Home World The death toll in the earthquake in West Java, Indonesia rose to 310 and 24 are still missing- Chinadaily.com.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Jakarta, November 25 (Reporter Wang Ona Yangda) According to the latest data released by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 25th, the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in West Java Province, Indonesia on the 21st has killed 310 people.

According to reports, 24 people are still missing, and rescue work is still underway.

According to data updated by the Indonesian National Disaster Resilience Agency on the 24th, more than 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes, and more than 50,000 houses have been destroyed, including 363 schools and 3 medical and health institutions.

After going to the epicenter Zhanyu area on the 22nd, Indonesian President Widodo went to the area again on the 24th to guide the disaster relief work. He said that rescue operations are still facing various obstacles, such as rainfall and aftershocks are still continuing.

According to the website of the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the earthquake occurred at 13:21 Jakarta time on the 21st (14:21 Beijing time). The epicenter was located 10 kilometers southwest of Zhanyu District, West Java Province, with a focal depth of 10 kilometer.

