Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the scheduling meeting on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing on November 25. Clear anti-epidemic measures, unswervingly achieve the “three unswerving”, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items, strengthen confidence and work hard, launch a general attack on the epidemic, resolutely suppress the peak of the epidemic, and use the shortest Time and minimum cost to achieve the goal of clearing the social area, and implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development.

Municipal Party Committee Secretary Chen Min’er presided over, and Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Hu Henghua participated.

At the meeting, the front working group, relevant key districts and counties, and the heads of the special prevention and control work team reported the recent epidemic prevention and control work.

Sun Chunlan pointed out in her speech that through the joint efforts of all parties, the rapid rise of the epidemic situation in Chongqing has been initially contained, the epidemic prevention and control has achieved phased results, and the overall situation is stabilizing and improving, which fully demonstrates that the prevention and control measures we have taken are correct and effective. This has further strengthened the confidence and determination to win the war of annihilation of the epidemic. At present, the epidemic is still running at a high level, and prevention and control are still in a stalemate. It is necessary to overcome difficulties and work hard, do a solid job, implement measures in place, and win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible.

Sun Chunlan emphasized that the key to dealing with the epidemic is urgency, quick control, quick cutting, and the implementation of various prevention and control measures against time. It is necessary to further optimize the work process, strengthen information sharing, seamlessly connect all links of collection, delivery, inspection, report and forwarding, and speed up in an all-round way, so as to surround and eradicate the epidemic. It is necessary to resolutely implement the “Four Responses and Four Efforts”, and the day will be cleared and the day will be completed. Establish a working mechanism centered on transshipment, find the source of infection must be in place as soon as possible, and accurately determine close contacts based on on-site flow control science. It is necessary to further strengthen community management and control, not only the gate of the community, but also the small gate of the building, and strictly implement the management measures for people who are isolated at home. The transfer team must establish a ledger for each district, and reconcile the account number every day to ensure that all transfers should be made. It is necessary to achieve overall planning across the city, linkage from top to bottom, further increase efforts to tackle key problems, concentrate resources and strength, strengthen organization and coordination, speed up construction, make full use of isolation and treatment resources, do a scientific and accurate job of epidemic prevention and control, and realize social clearing as soon as possible. Zero goal, restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

When presiding over the meeting, Chen Min’er pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, conscientiously implement the requirements of Vice Premier Sun Chunlan’s speech, and adhere to the ninth edition of the , implement the twenty items, strengthen confidence and will, and strive to win the overall victory of epidemic prevention and control with a united, coordinated and efficient fighting posture. We must concentrate our efforts to win the battle against the epidemic, insist on fast control, keep an eye on key nodes, and comprehensively speed up nucleic acid screening, tracking the sun to find secrets, isolation and transfer, and construction of shelter hospitals, so as to achieve “four responses and four efforts”, Nissin At the end of the day, strengthen the closed-loop management of key places and key personnel, strictly control measures in high-risk areas, and more effectively promote the eradication of social issues, and resolutely block the spread of the epidemic. We must do our best to guarantee the production and life of the masses, ensure sufficient quantities of daily necessities and stable prices, meet the needs of the masses for medical treatment and other livelihoods, ensure the normal operation of the core functions of the city, patiently and meticulously do a good job in the ideological work of the masses, and effectively maintain the overall social stability. It is necessary to further tighten and consolidate the “four-party responsibility”, adhere to flat management, strengthen precise scheduling, improve the efficiency of each link, and promote the implementation of various tasks, and resolutely prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure safe development.