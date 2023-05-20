The desperation of a Forlì resident: “I’ve lost everything, my house is under water. Now what can I do?”







“My house is over there, indeed it was over there. I had a small apartment on the ground floor, now it’s submerged in meters and meters of water. There is no more. This is a tragedy for me, I can’t accept it.” On social networks the desperation of a resident of Forli who lost his home due to the floods that devastated Emilia-Romagna. “Under the terraces there are another two-three meters of the house. I had the apartment down there where there’s that little shed that you can see. My house was there – she adds through her tears, as she walks in deep water – We won’t come out of this tragedy, it’s a disaster. How can you not have a house. I have nothing left, we have nothing left. We’re not going to get over this, I’m not going to make it.”

Video Facebook/Mirivestito Women’s Clothing