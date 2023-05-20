Home » The desperation of a Forlì resident: “I’ve lost everything, my house is under water. Now what can I do?”
World

The desperation of a Forlì resident: “I’ve lost everything, my house is under water. Now what can I do?”

by admin
The desperation of a Forlì resident: “I’ve lost everything, my house is under water. Now what can I do?”



My house is over there, indeed it was over there. I had a small apartment on the ground floor, now it’s submerged in meters and meters of water. There is no more. This is a tragedy for me, I can’t accept it.” On social networks the desperation of a resident of Forli who lost his home due to the floods that devastated Emilia-Romagna. “Under the terraces there are another two-three meters of the house. I had the apartment down there where there’s that little shed that you can see. My house was there – she adds through her tears, as she walks in deep water – We won’t come out of this tragedy, it’s a disaster. How can you not have a house. I have nothing left, we have nothing left. We’re not going to get over this, I’m not going to make it.”

Video Facebook/Mirivestito Women’s Clothing

See also  Myanmar, amnesty for six thousand prisoners: free the former British ambassador Bowman

You may also like

A teenager from BiH shot passers-by in Vienna...

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission...

floods in Piedmont, one dead in Reggio Calabria

ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH...

Apartments on the second floor the most profitable...

We with Italy in strong Sicilian colors Saverio...

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists...

Zorannah completely undressed Fun

Leipzig Bayern 3:1 Bundesliga Round 33 | Sports

“The climate has changed and we mistreat the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy