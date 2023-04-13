The bankruptcy administrator of the former famous textile company “Nicola’S” announced the sale by public bidding.

Bankruptcy manager of the former famous textile company “Nicola’S” he announced sale where signatures. As stated, the company will be sold through public bidding.

The initial sale price of the company is 28.4 million dinars (slightly less than half a million KM). The most important assets of the company are stocks that are made up of goods that are not cleared by customs (ready-made clothes, products and raw materials for the production of ready-made clothing).it was stated on the alsu.gov.rs website.

