We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about Ni No Kuni II: Revenant KingdomBandai Namco’s JRPG and LEVEL-5 which finally arrives on Xbox immersing ourselves in a fantastic world inspired by the drawings of Studio Ghibli.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom tells the story of Evan Pettwhisker, whose promised Ding Dong Dell throne was lost in a coup. Young Evan and his friends set out on a journey to found a new kingdom. Players will be able to discover Evan’s story and play the two DLCs included in the Prince’s Edition: The Lair of the Lost Lord and The Legendary Book of the Wizard. Both DLCs contain new missions, as well as new items, equipment, and one dungeon each: Pandora’s Labyrinth and Colosseum. Below is a new trailer celebrating the Xbox release of the game.

